Report: WR Lee agrees to terms with Patriots

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:27 IST
The New England Patriots agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Lee became a free agent on Monday after he was released by the Jaguars.

The 28-year-old reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee in the preseason, and last season, a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve. Lee has recorded 174 career receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in 59 career games since being selected by Jacksonville with the 39th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He was one of two second-round receivers selected by the Jaguars in that draft -- Allen Robinson was taken with the 61st overall pick in the same year the team selected quarterback Blake Bortles third overall. Lee joins a Patriots wide receiver group that includes Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross and Quincy Adeboyejo.

