Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mariners' Gordon wins prestigious Hutch Award

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:49 IST
Mariners' Gordon wins prestigious Hutch Award

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon won the Hutch Award, given annually to honor a player's exemplary community service. He leads the Flash of Hope program, which is dedicated to helping families affected by domestic violence. His mother died in a domestic violence incident in 1995.

Gordon, 32, also works on causes related to hunger relief, poverty and education throughout the world. "This award has an incredible history, and I'm grateful to be a part of its legacy. I believe it's our duty as professional athletes to give back to the communities that support us. Recognition isn't why I do it, but it is an honor when an organization like Fred Hutch recognizes the efforts," Gordon said in a statement issued by the team.

Since 1965, the Hutch Award has been given in honor of Fred Hutchinson, a Seattle native who pitched 10 seasons in the major leagues and also managed the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. He died of cancer at age 45 in 1964, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle was named for him. Previous award winners include Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Sandy Koufax, Willie McCovey, Willie Stargell, Lou Brock, Paul Molitor, Andre Dawson and Craig Biggio.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to limit water pollution law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to limit the reach of a landmark water pollution law in a Hawaii dispute over wastewater indirectly discharged into the Pacific Ocean - ...

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 49,000, averaging 2,000 lives lost a day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 49,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost in April rises by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally. At that rate, U.S. deaths will reach 50,000 no later than Friday.The total number of U....

Lawyers for ousted U.S. health official say he will file whistleblower's complaint

Lawyers for Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for the development of drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday he will file a whistleblowers complaint with two government offices over his reassign...

Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation

Dubai on Thursday allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30, Dubais media office announced in a statement.The statement added that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020