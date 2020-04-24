Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys preview

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:11 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys preview

Dallas Cowboys draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Center Travis Frederick's retirement was a surprise, but at least it occurred before the draft. The Cowboys had a test run at life without Frederick in 2018 when he missed the whole season, and Joe Looney held up but was nowhere near Frederick's All-Pro caliber. Dak Prescott was sacked 56 times and the interior line was walloped. If Dallas gets a shot at Tyler Biadasz, it could reel him in.

Cornerback Losing Byron Jones creates a crater in the secondary. The Cowboys almost certainly will invest in first-round help. Left cornerback is an obvious weakness. LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Trevon Diggs are names to know.

Defensive end There are signs pointing to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan going back to the 3-4, and the Cowboys are light on edge rushers. They did sign Aldon Smith, who last played in 2015.

Wide receiver Fortuitous for a team with multiple needs, this draft is loaded at wide receiver. The Cowboys want a big body who also can separate but are comfortable with Michael Gallup in the deep-threat role. Southern California's Michael Pittman Jr. could be around in Round 2.

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was signed in free agency and will get the first chance opposite Xavier Woods. He's a stopgap at a chronic position of weakness.

Tight end Blake Jarwin's new three-year deal indicates he's the starter, but Mike McCarthy wants three useful tight ends. Dayton's Adam Trautman drew Dallas' attention at the Senior Bowl.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Cowboys have been quite sharp in the draft since Jerry Jones let vice president of player personnel Will McClay claim a larger role in 2014. The 2015 class would be wiped out if Byron Jones leaves via free agency in March, but 2016 delivered a slew of players ranging from key contributors to stars: Ezekiel Elliott (first round), Jaylon Smith (second), Maliek Collins (third), Dak Prescott (fourth) and Anthony Brown (sixth). Three useful defensive backs came from the 2017 class, and Leighton Vander Esch and Michael Gallup have already popped from the 2018 group. The jury is certainly out on the 2019 draft, however, with only Tony Pollard playing a significant role so far.

Best pick: QB Dak Prescott, R4 2016 - Sometimes you just get lucky. The Cowboys famously wanted to trade up for Paxton Lynch, then wanted Connor Cook before settling for Prescott. Worst pick: DE Taco Charlton, R1 2017 - Charlton narrowly edges DE Randy Gregory (second round, 2015). He was waived early in his third season after just four sacks in 27 games.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 431.5 (1st)

RUSHING: 134.6 (5th) PASSING: 296.9 (2nd)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 327.0 (9th) RUSHING: 103.5 (11th)

PASSING: 223.5 (10th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to limit water pollution law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to limit the reach of a landmark water pollution law in a Hawaii dispute over wastewater indirectly discharged into the Pacific Ocean - ...

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 49,000, averaging 2,000 lives lost a day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 49,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost in April rises by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally. At that rate, U.S. deaths will reach 50,000 no later than Friday.The total number of U....

Lawyers for ousted U.S. health official say he will file whistleblower's complaint

Lawyers for Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for the development of drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday he will file a whistleblowers complaint with two government offices over his reassign...

Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation

Dubai on Thursday allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30, Dubais media office announced in a statement.The statement added that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020