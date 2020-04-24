Left Menu
ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020
Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Sunday night as the season concludes. The eight-team playoffs begin May 1 on FS1 and May 2 on ESPN2 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be on both networks on the night of May 2.

Those competitions are best-of-three. The best-of-five championship will air on ESPN on May 3.

If the season ended today, the top eight players who would qualify for the playoffs would be: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers; Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays; Jeff McNeil, New York Mets; Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays; Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers; Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres; and Trevor May, Minnesota Twins. The Players League is benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada with a total of $175,000 being donated across the 30 MLB Club communities.

