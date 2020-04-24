ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Sunday night as the season concludes. The eight-team playoffs begin May 1 on FS1 and May 2 on ESPN2 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be on both networks on the night of May 2.

Those competitions are best-of-three. The best-of-five championship will air on ESPN on May 3.

If the season ended today, the top eight players who would qualify for the playoffs would be: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers; Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays; Jeff McNeil, New York Mets; Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays; Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers; Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres; and Trevor May, Minnesota Twins. The Players League is benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada with a total of $175,000 being donated across the 30 MLB Club communities.

