Saints re-sign CB Bademosi

The New Orleans Saints re-signed cornerback and core special-teamer Johnson Bademosi on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Bademosi, 29, joined the Saints last October, playing in six games before landing on injured reserve in December. He played just one defensive snap but 109 snaps on special teams with the Saints. He had also played four games earlier in 2019 for the Miami Dolphins before being released, logging 30 snaps on defense and 36 on special teams.

Bademosi has played for six different teams during eight NFL seasons, including four years with Cleveland from 2012-15. He has 138 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception in 120 career games (six starts). --Field Level Media

