Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints re-sign CB Bademosi

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:24 IST
Saints re-sign CB Bademosi

The New Orleans Saints re-signed cornerback and core special-teamer Johnson Bademosi on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Bademosi, 29, joined the Saints last October, playing in six games before landing on injured reserve in December. He played just one defensive snap but 109 snaps on special teams with the Saints. He had also played four games earlier in 2019 for the Miami Dolphins before being released, logging 30 snaps on defense and 36 on special teams.

Bademosi has played for six different teams during eight NFL seasons, including four years with Cleveland from 2012-15. He has 138 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception in 120 career games (six starts). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Su...

Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted

The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic is alleging that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19...

ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Su...

Ecuador's coronavirus case total is twice as high as confirmed -minister

Ecuadors health minister said on Thursday the countrys coronavirus case total was twice as high as previously confirmed, as authorities added 11,000 new infections that resulted from delayed testing. With 560 confirmed deaths, the outbreak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020