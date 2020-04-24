Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:29 IST
Bucs QB Brady enters wrong house looking for coach

Tom Brady is still getting acquainted with his new surroundings after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady entered the house of the wrong man in Florida last week when he was attempting to meet up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

According to multiple reports, Brady was headed to Leftwich's home to pick up information related to the team's offense. Instead, Brady walked into a home owned by Leftwich's immediate neighbor, whose residence is similar in appearance. "I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," homeowner David Kramer told TMZ. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face. He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!'"

Kramer said the door was unlocked. "I'm sitting here and I see like this big shadow come up to my front door...and I hear my door knob turning...and I'm like, 'What the hell? Like who's coming in my house?' And I watched this tall guy walk into my house," Kramer said. "He's like, 'How's it going, man?' And sarcastically I was like, 'I don't know? You tell me.' Like who are you? And he looked at me with the most confused face. I'll never forget it."

"And he just looked at me and goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?'" "I said, 'I think so. But like, who are you looking for? Where are you supposed to be?' And he said, 'Is this Byron's house?'"

Kramer said he received a quick apology from Brady. By the time the homeowner realized what happened and who Brady was, Brady already was entering Leftwich's house. The quarterback acknowledged the mixup in a tweet later Thursday, writing, "Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!"

Earlier this week, Tampa mayor Jane Castor said a city staffer encountered Brady working out in a closed public park and had to ask him to leave. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

