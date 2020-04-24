Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLS extends training moratorium to mid-May

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:30 IST
MLS extends training moratorium to mid-May

Major League Soccer has extended its league-wide training moratorium, ruling all team facilities off limits until May 15. MLS chiefs had previously barred players and staff from training facilities until April 24 with the league in shutdown since last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Thursday's extended ruling, only players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation will be allowed to access team facilities. The league also requested players remain in their club's location.

"MLS will remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available," the MLS said. MLS chiefs said last week there was no chance of the league resuming play before June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Packers trade up for Utah State QB Love

Fifteen years after taking Aaron Rodgers as Brett Favres successor, the Green Bay Packers pulled a similar move on Thursday night, trading up to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pi...

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020