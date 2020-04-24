Left Menu
COVID-19: Uncertainty over return of football making Neymar 'anxious'

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar said that uncertainty regarding the return of football is making him anxious.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:01 IST
COVID-19: Uncertainty over return of football making Neymar 'anxious'
PSG's Neymar. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar said that uncertainty regarding the return of football is making him anxious. "Not knowing when to come back is making me anxious. I want to play and I want to compete. I miss the club environment and my PSG teammates," the club's official website quoted Neymar as saying.

"I really miss football a lot! I'm sure the fans also want to see everybody back on the pitch as soon as possible. I hope the decision will be made known soon," he added. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports as tournaments all around the world are either being postponed or cancelled.

Reflecting on his daily routine during the lockdown, Neymar said: "The building has a large space for cycling, a football pitch, a gym and equipment that can be used as long as social distancing regulations are applied." "The routine of the athlete consists of breakfast, a first training session, rest and then all day long activities that mean expending energy. In certain cases, the specific and general training sessions are divided into two periods," he added. (ANI)

