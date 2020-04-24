Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:14 IST
Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo (19-4) holds a 2 1/2-game lead on Lux (16-6) and Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell (13-3). Snell was idle Thursday.

New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil (15-6) lost two of three games on Thursday to slip into fourth place. McNeil is a half-game ahead of San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is 15-7 after going 2-1 on Thursday. Gallo routed McNeil 9-2, fell 5-2 to Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, then shut out Seattle Mariners right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. 1-0.

Luz lost 4-3 to Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier before edging Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. 2-1 and shutting out St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter 1-0. Phillips, Duplantier and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette all went 2-1 on Thursday, and Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo finished 3-2.

Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ split his two games. Carpenter, Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May and Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. each finished 1-2, and Edwards went 1-3. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed. The eight-player postseason will culminate in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Thursday:

1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 19-4 T2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 13-3

T2. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 16-6 4. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 15-6

5. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 15-7 T6. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 11-4

T6. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 14-7 8. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 15-9

T9. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 11-7 T9. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 12-8

T9. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 12-8 T9. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 12-8

T13. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 10-9 T13. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 10-9

T13. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 10-9 T16. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 9-9

T16. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 10-10 T18. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 11-12

T18. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 9-10 T20. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 10-13

T20. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 8-11 22. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 9-13

23. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 7-13 24. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 6-13

25. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 5-13 T26. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 4-14

T26. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 4-14 28. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 3-15

T29. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-15 T29. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 3-16

