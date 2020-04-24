Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Las Vegas gets second chance at hosting with 2022 NFL Draft

The city of Las Vegas will get another shot at hosting the NFL Draft in 2022, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Thursday, after the widespread lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak forced the annual affair online in a "virtual" format. "I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," Goodell said in a written statement. Burrow selected first in QB-rich 'virtual' NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University's Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, one of several quarterbacks taken early in the event, which was held online in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice. Redskins draft Ohio State DE Chase Young with No. 2 pick

Defensive end Chase Young was selected with the No. 2 pick in 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. Young, who had 16.5 sacks at Ohio State last season, watched the draft surrounded by family in Washington, D.C. Goodell: NFL preparing to 'play as planned'

Stopping short of saying the 2020 NFL season will begin on time, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that the league will be prepared to "play as planned." Speaking with ESPN from his home before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, Goodell was asked about the prospect of playing games without fans. He didn't directly address the question, instead saying it is simply to early to know how the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will play out in the coming months. On this day: Died April 25: John Havlicek, American basketball player

John Havlicek may be the Boston Celtics' all-time leading scorer but it was his inexhaustible defensive style that made him a fan favorite over a 16-year NBA career with the team that stretched across two championship eras. A perpetual-motion machine, Havlicek earned a reputation as the pre-eminent hustle player of his time as he repeatedly wore out his opponents with tireless and unmatched baseline-to-baseline efforts. NFL: No real problems in virtual draft, but no real surprises either

There were no glitches or cyber attacks during the first round of the "virtual" NFL Draft on Thursday, but neither was there much of the raw emotion or energy that usually lights up the league's biggest offseason bash. While the draft went off as scheduled, it reflected in every way a sporting world turned upside down by a global pandemic - a fact reflected in the stark image of an empty and desolate Las Vegas Strip, where the event should have taken place. Results from the first round of NFL Draft

The top 10 picks from the opening round of the National Football League draft on Thursday (team, player, position, school). 1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State University Having earned his stripes, first pick Burrow ready to rep home state

From college cub to Tiger King, it is only fitting that first overall draft pick Joe Burrow will roar into the NFL just a 2-1/2-hour drive from his beloved Athens County, Ohio. With the 740 area code emblazoned on his shirt in a nod to his home turf, the Heisman-winning quarterback for the LSU Tigers was selected first by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Bucs QB Brady enters wrong house looking for coach

Tom Brady is still getting acquainted with his new surroundings after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady entered the house of the wrong man in Florida last week when he was attempting to meet up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Gronkowski thanks Patriots, says 'fire is back'

Tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a thank you and farewell to his former team, the New England Patriots, on Instagram on Thursday, two days after he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years," Gronkowski wrote. "Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn't be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.