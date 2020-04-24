Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar

As former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today, Rohit Sharma on Friday wished the Master Blaster by revealing the best five moments with him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:00 IST
Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma (Photo/ Rohit Sharma Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today, Rohit Sharma on Friday wished the Master Blaster by revealing the best five moments with him. Rohit Sharma had received his first Test cap from Tendulkar at the Eden Gardens and as a result, this automatically made it to the top-five moment list.

Among others, Rohit also had a match-winning partnership with the Master Blaster on his list. The duo had taken the Men in Blue over the line in the first finals of the 2008 CB series against Australia. Rohit posted a picture with Tendulkar on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Many happy returns of the day to the great man. I hope you have a great day paaji. My five best moments with him were--sharing the match-winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final, receiving my test cap at Eden gardens"

"Winning @iplt20 and @clt20 with @mumbaiindians, sharing the final moments of his test career ( test match no 199 and 200) with him, finally being on the field to witness his 100th international hundred," he added. Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The Master Blaster finally got to lift the World Cup in 2011. Before the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar had played five tournaments (1992,1996,1999,2003 and 2007), and he fell short every time.

The closest he came to winning the trophy was in 2003 as India made the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Spains daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, with 367 registered in the previous 24 hours, as the government prepared criteria to ease one of Europes strictest lockdowns from next month. The new deaths ...

When Saqlain Mushtag sledged Sachin only to never sledge him again

Sachin Tendulkar and Saqlain Mushtaq were involved in umpteen intense battles in the 90s but one such duel left the star Pakistan off-spinner deeply embarrassed. In one of his early battles with Tendulkar during the Sahara Cup in Canada,...

Pandemic brings gloom to Muslims marking month of Ramzan

Millions of Muslims in Asia on Friday started the holiest month on the Islamic calendar under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions, deepening their anxiety over the disease. For many, Ramzan is a time to get closer to God,...

UK Opposition to review impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities

The UKs Opposition Labour Party on Friday announced a review into the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys minority ethnic populations, including those of Indian-origin. Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer hosted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020