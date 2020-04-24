Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar

As former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today, Rohit Sharma on Friday wished the Master Blaster by revealing the best five moments with him. Rohit Sharma had received his first Test cap from Tendulkar at the Eden Gardens and as a result, this automatically made it to the top-five moment list.

Among others, Rohit also had a match-winning partnership with the Master Blaster on his list. The duo had taken the Men in Blue over the line in the first finals of the 2008 CB series against Australia. Rohit posted a picture with Tendulkar on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Many happy returns of the day to the great man. I hope you have a great day paaji. My five best moments with him were--sharing the match-winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final, receiving my test cap at Eden gardens"

"Winning @iplt20 and @clt20 with @mumbaiindians, sharing the final moments of his test career ( test match no 199 and 200) with him, finally being on the field to witness his 100th international hundred," he added. Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The Master Blaster finally got to lift the World Cup in 2011. Before the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar had played five tournaments (1992,1996,1999,2003 and 2007), and he fell short every time.

The closest he came to winning the trophy was in 2003 as India made the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. (ANI)