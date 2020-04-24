Hugo Lloris says health has priority over soccer

Hugo Lloris says health has priority over soccerPTI | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:15 IST
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says resuming soccer leagues should not come at the expense of people's health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Talks are ongoing in leagues around the world as to when the season can restart. South Korea's K-League will kick off on May 8 in empty stadiums. The Bundesliga in Germany is discussing playing again on May 9.
Lloris says “there's so much at stake financially for clubs ... But above all of that there is health.” Lloris plays for Tottenham in the Premier League. The team has nine matches remaining this season. Lloris says in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that “if we have to finish the league without fans then we will.” But the World Cup champion adds that “soccer remains totally secondary given the current situation.”
