2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade trackerReuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 07:04 IST
A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft: Second round
--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Browns receive 44th pick (LSU S Grant Delpit) and 160th (fifth round) picks
--Seattle Seahawks receive 48th pick and select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor New York Jets receive 59th (Baylor WR Denzel Mims) and 101st (third round) picks
--New England Patriots receive 60th (Michigan LB Josh Uche) and 129th (fourth round) picks Baltimore Ravens receive 71st (third round) and 98th (third round) picks
--Field Level Media
ALSO READ
Results of Wisconsin's chaotic election to be made public Monday
Results of Wisconsin's chaotic election to be made public on Monday
Liberal beats Trump-endorsed conservative for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
Liberal projected to win hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
Liberal beats Trump-endorsed conservative for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat