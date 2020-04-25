Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Triathlon Grand Final cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton was cancelled, the International Triathlon Union announced on Friday, as the world continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:48 IST
World Triathlon Grand Final cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton was cancelled, the International Triathlon Union announced on Friday, as the world continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The mega event was scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 23 in Edmonton, Alberta.

"World Triathlon is working now with WTS and world cup organisers, as well as with National Federations and partners, to reschedule some events at the end of the current year, when is safe and fair to do so, with the aim of giving athletes from all around the world the opportunity to perform and compete as soon as possible," the apex body said in an official statement. Right now, sporting events have come to a halt and all top tournaments like the Indian Premier League, the Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume.

Also, Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. Earlier on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

Ligue 1 players to undergo 'full medical checkups' from May 11

Footballers in Frances top flight will return to their clubs the week starting May 11 to undergo full medical checkups with a view to restarting Ligue 1 in June pending government clearance, the French league LFP has said. The LFP board met...

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020