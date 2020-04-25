Left Menu
Peter Siddle 'disappointed' as Essex delays his return until 2021

As Peter Siddle's Essex contract was deferred until 2021, the former Australian bowler expressed his disappointment for not making it to the side this summer.

Updated: 25-04-2020 12:25 IST
Former Australian cricketer Peter Siddle. Image Credit: ANI

As Peter Siddle's Essex contract was deferred until 2021, the former Australian bowler expressed his disappointment on not making it to the side this summer. Siddle who announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2019, was eager to represent the England county cricket club but was left disappointed.

Also, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that no professional cricket will be played in England until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Disappointed I won't be making it over this summer but super excited to have signed on for 2021. Can't wait," Siddle tweeted.

Siddle took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls for Australia. He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the 'Gabba in 2010. In addition to his 67 Tests, Siddle also represented Australia in 20 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals. (ANI)

