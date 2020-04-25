Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITA and SAI to launch 'education webinar for coaches' from April 27

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will jointly conduct an "Education Webinar for Coaches" from April 27 to May 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:35 IST
AITA and SAI to launch 'education webinar for coaches' from April 27
AITA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will jointly conduct an "Education Webinar for Coaches" from April 27 to May 9. The online program will have a total of 12 sessions, to be undertaken by various tennis experts and tutors, over a period of two weeks starting from this Monday. During the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AITA seeks to engage tennis coaches by sharing new developments in coaching.

This unique webinar will aim to touch upon topics like tennis during lockdown, fitness training, goal setting, strategy and tactics, nutrition, mental training, first aid, competitions format coaching children and youngsters, communication and information regarding the AITA circuit, ITF tours, ATP tour and WTA tour, to name a few. Suresh Sonachalam, Director, AITA coach's education program and Nar Singh, Administrator, AITA coach's education are scheduled to launch the webinar.

Gary O'Brien, Balachandran Manikkath, Chelston Pinto, Nandan Bal, Shiny Chandran, Kawaljeet Singh, Hemant Bendrey and Manoj Vaidhya are enlisted to take up the various online sessions scheduled in the webinar program. Each session will begin at 10 am daily and will be divided into two parts of forty minutes each. A "Questions and Answers" break of 30 minutes will be the filler between the two parts. The first part will be conducted solo by one of the tutors lined up for the webinar. During the second part, the expert may be joined in by one or more tutors.

AITA and SAI believe that by participating in these advanced, interactive knowledge-sharing sessions the coaches will gain tactical, scientific and general knowledge about the sport of tennis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Transporters seek govt intervention for relief amid lockdown

Transporters body AIMTC on Saturday sought the government intervention for relief measures, including extension of e-way bill validity till May 15, saying their problems are increasingly getting aggravated. All India Motor Transport Congres...

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020