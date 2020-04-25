Left Menu
Hardik says IPL behind closed door an option

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:33 IST
Hardik says IPL behind closed door an option
During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on the TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furor. Image Credit: Twitter(@hardikpandya7)

India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday batted for an IPL behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on the TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furor.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, he said, "It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd. "I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for the company during the chat session. Krunal also agreed with Hardik's view on IPL.

When the discussion turned to his controversial remark, Hardik said, "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. "I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee." Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

