Tampa mayor gives lighthearted welcome to Brady, Gronk

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 02:45 IST
"I want to personally welcome you both to Tampa! We are all very excited to have you here in our beautiful city," Cantor wrote to the newly acquired members of the Buccaneers, longtime teammates with the New England Patriots. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, two of the newest residents of the Tampa, Fla., area, received an official welcome to the city from Mayor Jane Castor, who promised them sunshine and fun in an open letter. "I want to personally welcome you both to Tampa! We are all very excited to have you here in our beautiful city," Cantor wrote to the newly acquired members of the Buccaneers, longtime teammates with the New England Patriots.

"You will quickly find that Tampa has a lot to offer. For starters, you can leave your winter clothes behind; all you need here are shorts and sunscreen." Castor thanked Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, for their donation of 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay, which is seeing unprecedented demand for food during the coronavirus pandemic. And Castor, the city's former police chief, mentioned Brady's recent run-in with a city staff member in an area park that was closed.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived -- not the best first impression. But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm -- no foul, and thanks for being a good sport." As for Gronkowski, she recommended he visit local attractions, such as Busch Gardens, and take part in the annual Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and Parade.

"You must be ready to pARRGHty...but not too hard (I'm talking to you Gronk)," she wrote. "Just remember 'No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service' is still in effect around here." Tampa is scheduled to host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. No team ever has played in the Super Bowl in its home stadium, but Castor said she'll chat with Brady about some extra perks if he can deliver a championship to Bucs fans.

While doing it, she had a little fun with Brady, who is seeking to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for use in merchandise. "P.S. - Tom, it's Tampa Bay," she concluded her letter. "You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss Tampa Brady."

