Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

Reuters | New York | Updated: 26-04-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 04:15 IST
NFL-New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots' NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia group's symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the tattoo on the kicker's forearm were met with criticism from NFL fans and the Marshall University prospect said he regretted it.

"I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military and I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time," Rohrwasser told reporters after his selection. "It just evolved into something I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body."

Rohrwasser has several other tattoos, including the words "Liberty or Death" and the American flag.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing

Eight mobile coronavirus testing units staffed by the army are starting to travel around Britain, with dozens more to follow, to help the government approach its target of 100,000 tests a day for the new coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt H...

Man booked for raping 8-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla

Police have registered a case against a man from Shimla for allegedly raping her eight-year-old stepdaughter.Police have registered a case against a man for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla, Superintendent of Police SP Omapa...

Maharashtra govt requests Rajasthan for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students stranded in Kota

The Maharashtra government has requested the Rajasthan government for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in Kota to their home state, according to the Mantralaya Control Room. More than 1,800 to 2,000 st...

NFL-New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia groups symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020