New York Giants 2020 NFL Draft review

Updated: 26-04-2020 06:06 IST
New York Giants 2020 NFL Draft review

New York Giants 1 (4). Andrew Thomas, OT

6-5, 315, Georgia 2 (36). Xavier McKinney, S

6-0, 201, Alabama 3 (99). Matt Peart, OT

6-7, 318, Connecticut 4 (110). Darnay Holmes, CB

5-10, 195, UCLA 5 (150). Shane Lemieux, G

6-4, 310, Oregon 6 (183). Cam Brown, LB

6-5, 233, Penn State 7 (218). Carter Coughlin, OLB

6-3, 236, Minnesota 7 (238). T.J. Brunson, LB

6-1, 230, South Carolina 7 (247). Chris Williamson, CB

6-0, 205, Minnesota 7 (255). Tae Crowder, LB

6-3, 235, Georgia Grade: C+

This class isn't flashy, but there's plenty of substance, exactly what you'd expect from GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge. Thomas should start from Day 1, while Peart and Lemieux add more reinforcements up front. McKinney and Holmes bring versatility to the secondary. That said, the Giants didn't do enough to add edge rush, with Coughlin the only help there. Best pick

With no safeties drafted in Round 1, the Giants were able to nab the best one early in Round 2, grabbing McKinney. A favorite of Nick Saban, McKinney played all over for the Crimson Tide, including slot cornerback and dime linebacker, and is known for his intelligence. Upside pick

After the Giants took a left tackle ready to start now in Thomas, they added perhaps the draft's most intriguing developmental tackle in Peart. A great athlete, Peart has incredibly long arms (36 5/8 inches), sweet feet for someone his size and room to add more weight. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

