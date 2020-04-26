Giants tab LB Crowder as Mr. Irrelevant

Left Menu
Updated: 26-04-2020 07:52 IST
Being termed Mr. Irrelevant isn't such a bad thing to happen to an NFL draft pick. Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder has the label this year after the New York Giants made him the 255th and final selection of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The last pick receives more attention than any other seventh-round selection and the notoriety typically includes traveling to Southern California to be honored during Irrelevant Week and getting that valuable everything-paid-for trip to Disneyland among other perks. It is unclear how the festivities will go this year due to precautions because of coronavirus.

Crowder made 62 tackles -- including four for losses -- and had a fumble return for touchdown in 2019 for Georgia. Overall, he had 122 tackles (10 for losses) and two interceptions for the Bulldogs. He originally was a running back before switching to linebacker.

Mr. Irrelevant of the 2019 draft was former UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson didn't play in any games and is currently with Washington after the Redskins plucked him off the Cardinals' practice squad in December. --Field Level Media

