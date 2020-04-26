Left Menu
New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (11). Mekhi Becton, OT 6-7, 364, Louisville

2 (59). Denzel Mims, WR 6-3, 207, Baylor

3 (68). Ashtyn Davis, S 6-1, 202, Cal

3 (79). Jabari Zuniga, DE 6-3, 264, Florida

4 (120). Lamical Perine, RB 5-11, 216, Florida

4 (125). James Morgan, QB 6-4, 229, Florida International

4 (129). Cameron Clark, G 6-5, 308, Charlotte

5 (158). Bryce Hall, CB 6-1, 202, Virginia

6 (191). Braden Mann, P 5-11, 198, Texas A&M

Grade: B+ GM Joe Douglas quietly had an outstanding debut draft. He added value via two trade-downs and bought low on former second-round cornerback Quincy Wilson by sending Indianapolis a sixth-round pick. Becton and (especially) Mims could have gone earlier, while Davis and Zuniga are both very talented. Hall was a borderline first-round pick before an ankle injury. Another receiver would have been nice, but the Jets should be beaming after bolstering the O-line.

Best pick Despite having a major need, the Jets were very patient in a deep receiving class. They were rewarded when Mims fell to them at No. 59, even after they traded down. That's great value for a fringe first-round prospect, and Mims has the skill set to be an X receiver in the NFL.

Upside pick There aren't many players with more upside than Becton. The biggest player in the draft, he moves incredibly well for a 364-pounder, with light feet and the balance to square up much smaller players in the open field. He could become a star at left or right tackle.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

