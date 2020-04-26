Left Menu
Patriots select Rohrwasser to address kicking need

Updated: 26-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:12 IST
The New England Patriots selected Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round on Saturday, making the Marshall product the first kicker selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Rohrwasser, 23, will be looked upon to fill the shoes of long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who was released last month by the Patriots.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Rohrwasser converted 18-of-21 field-goal attempts for Marshall this past season, including 7-of-8 from 40-plus yards with two from at least 50 yards. Rohrwasser, who made 35-of-36 extra-point tries, was named Conference USA Special Teams Most Valuable Player in 2019. Rohrwasser spent two seasons at Marshall after transferring from Rhode Island, with which he spent two campaigns. He was the 159th overall selection.

Gostkowski, 36, is the Patriots' all-time leading scorer (1,775 points). The selection of Rohrwasser didn't come without controversy. He has a tattoo on his left arm that looks similar to the symbols of the "Three Percenters," a right-wing militia group formed in 2008.

Rohrwasser said he will cover up the tattoo, which he got while growing up in Clifton Park, N.Y. "I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it stood for a military-support symbol at the time," Rohrwasser said during a conference call with reporters. "Obviously, it's evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it's not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered."

Gostkowski made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts and just 11 of 15 extra-point tries in his 14th season in New England in 2019, appearing in only the first four games. He landed on injured reserve with an ailing left hip. Gostkowski was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft as a replacement for Adam Vinatieri, who had left for the Indianapolis Colts.

Gostkowski has made 374 of 428 field-goal attempts (franchise-best 87.4 percent) in his career, including 25 of 35 from 50-plus yards. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2008, 2013-15) and was chosen first-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2015. --Field Level Media

