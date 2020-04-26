Left Menu
Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 11:06 IST
Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

1 (12). Henry Ruggs III, WR 5-11, 188, Alabama

1 (19). Damon Arnette, CB 6-0, 195, Ohio State

3 (80). Lynn Bowden, Jr., WR 5-11, 204, Kentucky

3 (81). Bryan Edwards, WR 6-3, 212, South Carolina

3 (100). Tanner Muse, S/LB 6-2, 227, Clemson

4 (109). John Simpson, G 5-10, 191, Clemson

4 (139). Amik Robertson, CB 5-8, 187, Louisiana Tech

Grade: C- Scheduled to host the draft before it went virtual, the Raiders were typically zany. While talented, Ruggs and (especially) Arnette were both reaches. Rounds 3 and 4 brought much better value, with Bowden, Edwards, Simpson and Robertson all capable of contributing early. But is the trio of Arnette, Edwards and Josh Jacobs enough of a return from Chicago for Khalil Mack and a second-round pick (Cole Kmet)? Two seasons later, the Raiders still need more pass rush.

Best pick A foot injury kept Edwards from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his stock cooled amid a jumbled class of wideouts. But he's a sneaky route-runner who excels on contested catches and after the catch, bringing great value in Round 3.

Upside pick Like Al Davis would have wanted, the Raiders nabbed fastest player in the draft in Ruggs, who is more than a speedster. Underrated as a route-runner and on contested catches, he makes plays in all kinds of ways, and he should become a gadget weapon for Las Vegas, too.

