Initially, people did not believe in my bowling action: Jasprit Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said that during the initial days of his career, people did not believe in his abilities due to his unorthodox bowling action. The Indian pacer revealed this during an Instagram Live session with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

When Yuvraj asked Bumrah to talk about his bowling action, the pacer replied: "Many people told me that I won't play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me. They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action". During the session, Yuvraj also said that he had predicted that Bumrah would go on to become the number one bowler in the world.

"Three years back I had predicted that you would become the number one bowler in the world," Yuvraj said. Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

He managed to pick up six wickets in the series, however, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship. Bumrah is currently ranked as the number two bowler in the ICC ODI rankings while he is on the seventh spot in the Test rankings.

He would have been in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)