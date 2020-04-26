Left Menu
Development News Edition

Initially, people did not believe in my bowling action: Jasprit Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said that during the initial days of his career, people did not believe in his abilities due to his unorthodox bowling action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:45 IST
Initially, people did not believe in my bowling action: Jasprit Bumrah
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ Jasprit Bumrah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said that during the initial days of his career, people did not believe in his abilities due to his unorthodox bowling action. The Indian pacer revealed this during an Instagram Live session with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

When Yuvraj asked Bumrah to talk about his bowling action, the pacer replied: "Many people told me that I won't play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me. They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action". During the session, Yuvraj also said that he had predicted that Bumrah would go on to become the number one bowler in the world.

"Three years back I had predicted that you would become the number one bowler in the world," Yuvraj said. Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

He managed to pick up six wickets in the series, however, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship. Bumrah is currently ranked as the number two bowler in the ICC ODI rankings while he is on the seventh spot in the Test rankings.

He would have been in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New research can lead to interventions for treating cocaine addiction

Researchers after conducting a new study have shown how cocaine makes changes in the human brain functions and reveals a new potential target for therapies for treating cocaine addiction. A new study explains how cocaine modifies functions ...

Singapore reports 886 COVID-19 cases from foreign workers' dormitories

Coronavirus cases in Singapore crossed the 13,000-mark on Sunday after 931 positive cases, including 886 foreign workers living in packed dormitories, were confirmed. Another 25 were work permit holders living outside the dormitories, said ...

Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with organisations of Odia society on Akshaya Tritiya

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday spoke to several organisations of Odia society on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya via video-conferencing. The Union Minister was accompanied by his wife Mridula Pradhan.Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

PM recalls Lord Basaveshwara's contribution to gender and social justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lord Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary on Sunday and recalled his contribution in social and gender equality. In a video message, the prime minister sought the blessings of Lord Basaveshwara t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020