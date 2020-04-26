Left Menu
You have potential to become number one bowler in all formats: Yuvraj to Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacer has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:51 IST
You have potential to become number one bowler in all formats: Yuvraj to Bumrah
Yuvraj Singh (L) and Jasprit Bumrah (R). Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacer has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game. During an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj said: "You need to believe that you would be the number one bowler in the world. You should not be bothered about what the outside world thinks."

Singh continued: "You have the potential to be the number one bowler in the world in all the formats. Your focus should be to become the number one bowler for the next two years. You are the most mature guy on the side. You are one of the nicest guys". The former India all-rounder also had advice for the entire Men in Blue and said that the youngsters on the side should look to focus on Test cricket.

"My advice to the rest of the team would be to focus on Test cricket. The senior guys should look to support the younger guys. You need to be careful about what you say in the media. Be yourself but you are an ambassador for the country. You will be motivating people. You are in a position to inspire the people," said Yuvraj. The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup2007 and he was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph. (ANI)

