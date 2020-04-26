Left Menu
Bears sign LB Mack's younger brother

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:51 IST
Bears sign LB Mack's younger brother
The Chicago Bears signed All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack's younger brother, Ledarius Mack, an undrafted defensive end from Buffalo. Ledarius collected eight sacks and led the Bulls with 12 tackles for loss as a 2019 senior, adding three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 13 games.

"With Khalil's brother, that's definitely something that we're looking forward to," Bears general manager Ryan Pace told the Chicago Sun-Times on Saturday. "It's something that worked out for us. It will be unique having two brothers on the same team." Khalil Mack, who also played collegiately at Buffalo, is a three-time first-team All-Pro. He made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2019 after tallying 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 starts for Chicago.

