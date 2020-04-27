Cutler, Cavallari announce decision to divorce

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality television star Kristin Cavallari will be a couple no more, announcing on social media Sunday that are seeking a divorce after seven years of marriage. Cutler, who played the bulk of his 12-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, started dating Cavallari a decade ago. They have three children together.

Cavallari and Cutler each posted the same statement to Instagram, reading, in part: "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart." Cutler, who turns 37 on Wednesday, was a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2006 and played three seasons with the club before being traded to Chicago. He played eight seasons with the Bears from 2009-2016 before he retired, only to return and play one more season in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins.

Overall, he passed for 35,133 yards over 153 career games with 227 touchdowns and 160 interceptions. Cavallari, 33, gained popularity on the reality television show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County." She started her own reality show "Very Cavallari" in 2018.

--Field Level Media