Left Menu
Development News Edition

NY governor wants to see sports teams return, even without fans

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:10 IST
NY governor wants to see sports teams return, even without fans

The governor of New York raised the possibility of some major-league sports teams returning to the playing field or arena -- only with no fans in the stands. Governor Andrew Cuomo said he had spoken to several sports team owners -- he did not name them, but New York's teams include the iconic Yankees baseball team, as well as football, hockey and basketball clubs -- and he speculated that for some it might make economic sense to play before empty stadiums.

Cuomo made the remarks during a daily briefing on the coronavirus in his state, the hardest hit in the US by the pandemic. He also sketched plans for slowly reopening the state's economy, saying manufacturing and construction firms may resume working on May 15, but any easing would first take place in the north of the state where the virus has been less a problem.

But he noted that weeks of enforced confinement have taken a psychological toll on New Yorkers, and said a resumption of sports competition could help. "We want to bring sports back, so there's an activity that people can watch on TV," he told reporters.

Cuomo said that while he was no expert on sports economics, some sports might earn enough in television revenues that they could make a go of it even without ticket sales. - 'Be creative' - ================= "What sports can you do without an audience? What sports can you make work economically that you don't have to sell a seat in the stadium or in the arena?" he asked rhetorically.

Virtually all organized sports in the country -- professional and amateur -- have been halted since mid-March over concerns about the risks posed when large groups of fans crowd together. There are a few exceptions: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been authorized to operate in Florida, where it is classified as an essential service.

Several horse-racing tracks, in Florida and elsewhere, are also operating though before empty stands. It remains unclear when the profusion of sports teams across this sports-crazed country will again be able to take to the field.

Cuomo said determining the financial calculus of returning to play was not part of his portfolio. But he urged team owners to "be creative -- try to figure it out." Andrew Zimbalist, a specialist in sports economics at Smith College in Massachusetts, said that US major-league teams earn an average of at least 40 percent of their revenue from ticket sales. But for minor-league teams and others, ticket sales account for a greater share of revenue since they earn much less from selling broadcast rights.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song didi tera dewar deewana from the 90s classic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of th...

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020