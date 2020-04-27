Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:59 IST
Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, who temporarily grabbed the No. 1 playoff seed on Saturday when he improved to 21-4. Snell went 2-1 Saturday to become the first player to earn a playoff spot. Gallo was idle Saturday.

Gallo, who became an All-Star for the first time in 2019, opened Sunday with a 9-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker. He also earned a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, a 3-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence and a 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo. Gallo and Snell hold two of the eight MLB The Show Players League playoff spots. The Rangers' slugger will play his final two round-robin games Monday. The playoffs begin Friday.

The online tournament, utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game, features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round-robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The postseason will culminate in a May 3 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

Among other top players Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette went 3-2 to reduce his magic number for reaching the playoffs to two. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, who entered the day with the fifth-best winning percentage, went 2-0 on Sunday to cut his magic number to three. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Sunday:

x-1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 23-4 x-2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 21-4

3. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 19-7 4. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 16-6

5. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 17-7 6. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 17-8

7. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 19-10 8. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 17-9

9. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 16-9 T10. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 17-11

T10. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 17-11 12. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 15-10

13. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 13-10 14. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 15-12

15. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 14-12 16. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 14-15

17. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 13-14 18. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 12-13

19. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 11-13 T20. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 11-16

T20. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 11-16 22. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 10-16

23. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 9-18 24. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 7-16

25. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 7-19 26. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 7-20

T27. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 6-20 T27. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 6-20

29. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 5-20 30. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-23

x-clinched playoff spot

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020