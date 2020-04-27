Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, who temporarily grabbed the No. 1 playoff seed on Saturday when he improved to 21-4. Snell went 2-1 Saturday to become the first player to earn a playoff spot. Gallo was idle Saturday.

Gallo, who became an All-Star for the first time in 2019, opened Sunday with a 9-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker. He also earned a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, a 3-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence and a 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo. Gallo and Snell hold two of the eight MLB The Show Players League playoff spots. The Rangers' slugger will play his final two round-robin games Monday. The playoffs begin Friday.

The online tournament, utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game, features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round-robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The postseason will culminate in a May 3 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

Among other top players Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette went 3-2 to reduce his magic number for reaching the playoffs to two. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, who entered the day with the fifth-best winning percentage, went 2-0 on Sunday to cut his magic number to three. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Sunday:

x-1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 23-4 x-2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 21-4

3. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 19-7 4. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 16-6

5. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 17-7 6. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 17-8

7. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 19-10 8. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 17-9

9. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 16-9 T10. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 17-11

T10. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 17-11 12. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 15-10

13. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 13-10 14. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 15-12

15. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 14-12 16. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 14-15

17. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 13-14 18. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 12-13

19. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 11-13 T20. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 11-16

T20. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 11-16 22. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 10-16

23. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 9-18 24. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 7-16

25. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 7-19 26. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 7-20

T27. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 6-20 T27. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 6-20

29. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 5-20 30. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-23

x-clinched playoff spot