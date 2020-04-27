Left Menu
Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:01 IST
Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben
Former Bayern Munich and Netherland forward Arjen Robben. Image Credit: ANI

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, last year. He won league titles in Netherlands, England and Spain before he settled down in Munich.

He went on to win eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League crown with Bayern. He featured in over 500 matches for the club and his country in the entire career. "In the beginning, I didn't miss football at all. But then there was a phase when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as: 'Hey, maybe I would like to play a little again'," Robben told the FC Bayern Podcast.

"From time to time, I still have this feeling. With this virus, it is a very strange time for everyone and when football returns, then now! But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I'm just an athlete," he added. He has been tipped to go into management and even coached his son's team in a few training sessions. But Robben says he has not decided which path he will take in the future.

"I have nothing specific in mind," he said. (ANI)

