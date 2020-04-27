Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Open champ turns shelf stacker during pandemic

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:22 IST
French Open champ turns shelf stacker during pandemic

A year after winning the men's doubles title at Roland Garros, German tennis player Kevin Krawietz is helping out during the coronavirus pandemic by stacking shelves in his local supermarket. "I've been working for a discount supermarket on a 450 euros ($488) basis for a few weeks now," Krawietz, who won the 2019 French Open title with Andreas Mies, told Der Spiegel magazine.

Munich-based Krawietz, world-ranked 13th in doubles, says that as a pro he has a special permit to "train three or four times a week" at a local tennis hall. The 2020 tennis season has been badly hit by the coronavirus and the French Open has been postponed from May until September.

When not training, Krawietz, 28, is busy stacking shelves during the pandemic. Germany currently has 155,193 cases of the virus and 5,750 deaths so far. "I sort out the shelves, make sure the sausage and cheese is well stocked and sort out the empty boxes," he explained.

"Last week, I was on security duty at the entrance, spraying shopping trolleys with disinfectant." Krawietz had been considering "a normal job", but "thanks to coronavirus, I now have the opportunity to do so". He says the experience gives him a greater "appreciation" of his career as a tennis pro.

"My colleagues are sometimes in the shop from half past five to fill the shelves," he said. "I, on the other hand, have had the luxury of being able to turn my hobby into my profession." Krawietz and Mies enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019, backing up victory in Paris by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open.

Before that however, Krawietz admits often having struggled to make ends meet, "some years I finished in the red". "Once I won a little over a thousand euros in prize money for a tournament in Italy, that was my weekly salary," he added.

"I have to pay tax on that, take out travel expenses and the fee for a coach. There was not much left." He backed Novak Djokovic's recent calls to set up an aid fund to help low-ranking pros struggling financially. "That can certainly help some players survive," said Krawietz.

"But all in all it would be nice if we - independent of coronavirus - could make it possible to make a good living out of the sport even beyond the Top 100.".

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tsitsipas serves up birthday prank on Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas sent his sometime doubles partner Nick Kyrgios an unwelcome gift through Instagram on Monday. The sixth-ranked Greek posted a picture of himself standing outside and holding up a home-made cardboard sign with a phone numb...

Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested; COVID-19 doubling rate higher in Pune: MHA

Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested in the country and a majority of mandis are operational now, a senior government official said on Monday. Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, told repo...

Punjab seeks releases of GST arrears, grant to meet revenue shortfall

Flagging the fund crunch in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh once again on Monday sought the release of GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre. In a written submission to the Union ...

Blast from the past: old TV shows not just about nostalgia in lockdown month

Pressing the rewind button to shows that were wholesome, fun and told their stories sans artifice is perhaps the best antidote to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic, say some of those who rang in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020