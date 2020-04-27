Left Menu
Stephen Warnock recalls Alexander-Arnold's 'incredible' performance against Leicester City

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'incredible' display against Leicester City in December last year saying that the latter was 'magnificent' in the match.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:21 IST
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'incredible' display against Leicester City in December last year saying that the latter was 'magnificent' in the match. Alexander-Arnold performed brilliantly against Leicester City during Liverpool's emphatic 4-0 win in the Premier League.

"I thought Liverpool just dominated the game. It was one of those games where everyone was looking at it as a potential banana skin, going to Leicester, a difficult game. But Trent in that game especially was just unplayable, everything he did was incredible," the club's official website quoted Warnock as saying. "When he stepped onto that ball [for his goal] I'm thinking, 'Take a touch, take it further into the box.' But such was his confidence and the way he was, the strike was just magnificent," he added.

Alexander-Arnold perfromance in the game showed how far he has come as a player and it was the 'best display of the season', said Warnock. "It sort of showed how far he has come as a player as well; it wasn't just a moment for Liverpool, it was a moment for Trent as well. For everyone to sit up and realise how much quality he actually possesses," he said.

"That was another moment in the season where everyone looked, they had gone to Leicester and destroyed them. Leicester were second in the league at the time and everyone thought if Leicester were to win the game or draw, it would draw people back in. It was the best display of the season, for me," Warnock added. (ANI)

