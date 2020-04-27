Left Menu
Development News Edition

These wheels are on fire: Ronaldo shares cycling session with fans

Although football has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be committed to maintaining his physical fitness by training at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:29 IST
These wheels are on fire: Ronaldo shares cycling session with fans
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo . Image Credit: ANI

Although football has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be committed to maintaining his physical fitness by training at home. Due the coronavirus-induced lockdown, sportspersons have been using social media more than ever to share their daily routines with their fans.

On Monday, Ronaldo took to Twitter to share a video of him having a cycling session at home on an exercise bike. "Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire," he captioned the video. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, on April 25 also posted a picture of him working out with dumbbells.

Sports has taken a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as all the sporting events across the globe have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 2.9 million people worldwide so far and has claimed at least 206,000 lives, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-U.S. payroll protection program: What has changed in round two?

The Small Business Administration on Monday began to allow lenders to process 310 billion in funds for the second round of its program that aims to help small businesses, hurt by the novel coronavirus disruption, to cover their payroll cost...

U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps major gun rights ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to New York City restrictions on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside the home, meaning the justices for now will not be wading into the battle over the scope of the right...

West Ham, Brighton players return to training grounds

West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal opened their training grounds to players on Monday as Premier League clubs took steps towards a potential re-start. The English top-flight is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8 behind close...

Saudi coalition urges Yemen separatists to honour Riyadh deal

A Saudi-led coalition mired in a years long war in Yemen on Monday urged Emirati-backed southern separatists to honour terms of a Riyadh peace deal and share control of the port city of Aden with the countrys internationally recognized gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020