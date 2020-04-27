Reports: Browns pick up options on DE Garrett, TE Njoku

The Cleveland Browns exercised fifth-year options on defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Both players will be under team control through the 2021 season, with their salaries guaranteed only in the case of injury.

Garrett has excelled since being selected by the Browns with the top overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, however his 2019 season came to a conclusion after he was suspended indefinitely for his role in a late-game brawl on Nov. 14. The 24-year-old missed the last six games of the season after ripping the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hitting the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback on the top of his head during an ugly brawl.

Garrett recorded 10 sacks in 10 games last season and has 30.5 sacks, 104 tackles and six forced fumbles in 37 career games. Njoku's situation is a little less certain after Cleveland signed fellow tight end Austin Hooper as a free agent in the offseason. The Browns also selected tight end Harrison Bryant out of Florida Atlantic in the fourth round of 2020 NFL Draft.

Njoku collected five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown in four games last season. He has 93 catches for 1,066 yards with nine touchdowns in 36 games since being selected by Cleveland with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media