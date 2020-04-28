Left Menu
Redskins exercise fifth-year option on DT Allen

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:04 IST
The Washington Redskins exercised their fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on Monday. The Redskins' first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Allen has started all 36 of his games through his first three seasons.

Allen, 25, has 139 career tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He played in 15 games last season and registered a career-high 68 tackles with six sacks and one fumble recovery.

--Field Level Media

