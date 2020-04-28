Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outcomes in my Test career didn't match the skill I had: Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has said that he did not like the outcomes he had during his Test career and they did not match up to the skill he really possessed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:14 IST
Outcomes in my Test career didn't match the skill I had: Shane Watson
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has said that he did not like the outcomes he had during his Test career and they did not match up to the skill he really possessed. Watson said that upon thinking regarding the game, he has realised that his mental aspect of the game was not right in the longest format and called it as the biggest reason for him not being able to bat for long periods.

The former Australian all-rounder revealed this in his latest podcast programme titled 'Learning Lessons with the Greats'. In the episode, Watson was seen chatting with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"I look back at my Test career and I know with the skill I had I did not like the outcomes I had, now I know that my mental application during Test matches was usually fatigued, I just wanted to do too well in every Test match I played, I used to make a mistake because I had burnt myself," Watson told Yuvraj. "I never looked into my mindset as to where I was into the lead-up to the game and that is why I was not able to bat for long periods of time. In the shorter formats, there was a goal and I knew how to go about things," he added.

During the podcast, Yuvraj also admitted that he regrets not having a long Test career for India. Watson played 59 Tests for Australia and managed to score 3,731 runs at an average of 35.19.

He also took 75 wickets in 59 matches with his best figures being 6-33. Watson had played his last Test during the 2015 Ashes series in England. The all-rounder had more revealing numbers in the shorter formats as he went on to play 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Australia.

In the 50-over format, Watson had an average of 40.54 and scored 5,757 runs. Watson retired from international cricket in 2016 and became the last player to retire from Australia's golden era of the early 2000s. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Michelle Obama documentary to debut on Netflix on May 6

A top-secret documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from May 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc shares its title with Michelle Obamas best-selling 2018 memoir B...

Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell locked up the No. 1 seed, and New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil clinched a playoff berth Monday as the MLB The Show Players League neared the conclusion of the regular season. The final few games w...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics `difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...

Tokyo Olympics unrealistic without a vaccine?

The head of Japans medical association thinks it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without an effective coronavirus vaccine. I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible, Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020