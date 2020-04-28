Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:04 IST
Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell locked up the No. 1 seed, and New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil clinched a playoff berth Monday as the MLB The Show Players League neared the conclusion of the regular season. The final few games will be played Wednesday when the last four spots in the eight-player postseason field will be determined.

Snell (24-5) went 3-1 on Monday to overtake Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo for the top spot. Gallo (23-6) lost both of his Monday games to drop down to the second seed. Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (21-8) posted two wins in three games Monday to clinch the No. 3 seed over McNeil (21-8) on a runs-scored tiebreaker. McNeil enjoyed a 3-1 night to seal the No. 4 seed.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10) had already concluded his regular-season action over the weekend, and he wound up tied for fifth with Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (19-10) and Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ (19-10). Lux dropped all three of his Monday games while Happ went 3-1.

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (18-10) and New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle (18-10) share an eighth place. Giolito went 1-1 on Monday, and Kahnle posted a 1-2 mark.

Snell opened with a 7-3 win over Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier before falling 3-2 to Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May (18-11). The Rays lefty then closed with a 4-1 victory over McNeil and a 7-6 decision over San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence (11-18). The last regular-season games will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Kahnle opposing Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (14-14) before Giolito squares off with Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett (17-11).

Kahnle and Giolito would each clinch playoff berths with wins Wednesday, due to the total-runs tiebreaker, with Happ getting eliminated in that scenario. Smith and Lux are all but mathematically assured of advancing. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players are squaring off once in a 29-game round-robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed. The postseason will start Friday with two of the four quarterfinal matches. The other two quarterfinals and both semifinals will be contested Saturday, and the World Series will be played Sunday.

The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Monday (x-clinched playoff spot): x-1. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 24-5

x-2. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 23-6 x-3. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 21-8

x-4. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 21-8 T5. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 19-10

T5. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 19-10 T5. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 19-10

T8. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 18-10 T8. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 18-10

10. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 18-11 11. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 17-11

T12. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 17-12 T12. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 17-12

T12. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 17-12 T15. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 15-14

T15. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 15-14 17. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 14-14

18. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 14-15 T19. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 13-16

T19. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 13-16 T19. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 13-16

22. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 11-18 23. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 10-19

24. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 9-19 T25. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 8-21

T25. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 7-20 27. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 7-22

28. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 6-22 29. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 6-23

30. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-27

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norway's Telenor warns on 2020 revenue, profit in face of pandemic

Norways Telenor on Tuesday warned that 2020 revenue and earnings will fall short of its outlook as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc, while posting first-quarter operating profit slightly ahead of forecasts.The telecoms operator, which ...

Fears of virus seem far away as stores reopen in rural US

Traffic got a little busier along Main Street, but otherwise, it was hard to tell that coronavirus restrictions were ending in the tiny Montana town of Roundup. Thats because its largely business as usual in the town of 1,800 people. Noness...

Nokia bags Rs 7,500-cr deal from Bharti Airtel

Telecom gear maker Nokia has bagged around Rs 7,500-crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G network solution across nine circles, that will help boost network capacity and customer experience. Bharti Airtel announced a multi-year agreeme...

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020