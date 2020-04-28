Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF suspends US Open due to COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:34 IST
BWF suspends US Open due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday suspended the US Open World Tour Super 300 tournament to be held in June due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 3 million people globally. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the suspension of the YONEX US Open 2020 set to be held 23-28 June in Fullerton, California," the BWF said in a release.

"This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton. "BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by the tournament organisers." Indian men's singles shuttler H S Prannoy had won the US Open in 2017, beating compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in the final.

Earlier this month, the BWF had announced the suspension of a number of HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments which are scheduled to take place in May, June and July. Tournaments affected include three HSBC BWF World Tour events headlined by the BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2020 (Super 1000), plus a number of Grade 3, Junior and Para badminton competitions. The governing body had last month suspended Swiss Open Super 300 (March 17-22), India Open Super 500 (March 24-29), Malaysia Open Super 750 (March 31-April 5), and Singapore Open Super 500 (March 7-12) and Badminton Asia Championships (April 21-26). PT ATK SSC SSC

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sensex moves up 371 points in volatile session, IndusInd Bank jumps 17 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Tuesday with a dramatic spurt in private banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 371 points or 1.17 per cent at 32,115 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points ...

World Bank approves $135m to boost Ukraine’s healthcare response to COVID-19

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today 135 million in Additional Financing for the Serving People, Improving Health Project, to scale-up Ukraines health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ongoing Serving Peopl...

WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity

The World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO ope...

Lebanese riots over price hikes leave 1 dead, scores injured

Anger over the crash of Lebanons national currency that sent food prices soaring boiled over into street violence overnight in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces died Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020