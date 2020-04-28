I'll never take it for granted: Seamus Coleman on getting Everton's captaincy

Everton's Seamus Coleman said he never thought he would get the captain's armband at the club and it is something he will 'never take for granted'. "It is something l'll never take for granted. It's probably not something I ever thought would happen," the club's official website quoted Coleman as saying.

The Irishman succeeded Phil Jagielka as Everton captain last summer. The 31-year-old joined the Club from Sligo Rovers back in 2009. After spending 11 years at the club, Coleman has been handed the leadership role at Everton and he said it is a 'massive honour'.

"I came here as a 20-year-old as, I suppose, a reserve player, desperate to do well. I had a two-year contract which I looked at as a two-year trial, really, wanting to impress," he said. "To now be Everton captain is a massive honour for myself and my family. I've got my own standards that I live by and to captain this club carries responsibility," Coleman added. (ANI)