Lakers, L.A. in talks over practice facility access

With Los Angeles on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lakers are in discussions with the city mayor's office about the possibility of gaining access to the team facility. ESPN reported a conference call with the mayor's office included general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel. They provided an outline of protocol the franchise will follow to comply with specific parameters defined by the NBA as part of the league-wide opening for voluntary workouts starting May 8.

Approval is needed for the Lakers to get back to work. L.A. residents are on a shelter-in-place order until May 15. One of the NBA's requirements of all 30 teams is to appoint a team executive to be "facility hygiene officer." That role includes learning and overseeing the application of sterilization procedures, which will include gym surfaces, training equipment, uniforms and player's and coach's shoes.

The team facility, UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, has been closed for nearly a month. If workouts are permitted in Los Angeles -- and at all other NBA venues -- they will be voluntary.

Two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 in the days after the league shut down on March 11. --Field Level Media