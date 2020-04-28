Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers, L.A. in talks over practice facility access

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:32 IST
Lakers, L.A. in talks over practice facility access

With Los Angeles on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lakers are in discussions with the city mayor's office about the possibility of gaining access to the team facility. ESPN reported a conference call with the mayor's office included general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel. They provided an outline of protocol the franchise will follow to comply with specific parameters defined by the NBA as part of the league-wide opening for voluntary workouts starting May 8.

Approval is needed for the Lakers to get back to work. L.A. residents are on a shelter-in-place order until May 15. One of the NBA's requirements of all 30 teams is to appoint a team executive to be "facility hygiene officer." That role includes learning and overseeing the application of sterilization procedures, which will include gym surfaces, training equipment, uniforms and player's and coach's shoes.

The team facility, UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, has been closed for nearly a month. If workouts are permitted in Los Angeles -- and at all other NBA venues -- they will be voluntary.

Two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 in the days after the league shut down on March 11. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, majority of them linked to foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 528 new coronavirus cases, a majority of them linked to foreign workers,including Indians, residing in dormitories that have emerged as hotspots for the transmission of the disease in the country. The vast majo...

78 pc COVID-19 patients in Haryana are men, many patients of young age: Health Minister

As many as 78 per cent coronavirus patients in Haryana are male and many of the total cases fall in the young age group bracket. Besides, Tablighi Jamaat members account for 46 per cent of the cases, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday...

COVID-19: Welsh chief pushes UK government for Tata Steel rescue

The First Minister of Wales has urged the UK government to step in to help Indian steel major Tata Steel to keep its Port Talbot site, UKs largest steelworks, and other operations in the region afloat and save thousands of jobs amid the cor...

2021 men's World Boxing C'ship: India loses hosting rights

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the International Boxing association alleged non-payment of host fee by the national federation, which claimed that AIBA acted in haste. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020