No team has Chennai Super Kings' family atmosphere: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that he has never received the family type atmosphere that he gets at the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings' camp.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:37 IST
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that he has never received the family type atmosphere that he gets at the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings' camp. Bravo was doing an Instagram live chat with CSK when he said the team welcomes you like an 'extended family'.

"From the very first day when I joined the team, I got that sense of family atmosphere. Every player who joins CSK feels the same way," said Bravo. "You are welcomed here like an extended family. I have played a lot of cricket, but I don't think you can get another team or environment like in CSK," he added.

The right-handed batsman has led Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders to three titles. The all-rounder said he has tried to inculcate the CSK culture into the TKR side. "It's important that you have a management team, the owners, the captain's everyone understands you. They understand its a sport and you don't perform every time but they give you that opportunity to bounce back," said Bravo.

"The good thing with CSK is that it allows everybody to be themselves. We all enjoy each other's success, whoever is performing, we celebrate all performances together," he added. CSK have won the IPL three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018 respectively. (ANI)

