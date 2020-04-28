Left Menu
NFL: Bucs QB Brady followed rules in Leftwich visit

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:06 IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have trespassed but he did not violate NFL offseason rules when he visited offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to pick up a copy of the team's playbook. According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, Brady followed protocol with a brief visit to his new offensive coordinator. Several teams reportedly were "miffed," according to a CBS Sports report that Brady wasn't flagged for the offseason meeting.

Brady still is familiarizing himself with his new home and the surrounding turf. He admitted via social media that he mistakenly entered the residence of Leftwich's neighbor before talking to the homeowner and realizing he was on the wrong property. Brady exited without incident and quickly found the intended location.

Brady also was kicked out of a public park in Tampa but was not issued a citation for violating stay-at-home protocol in Florida. --Field Level Media

