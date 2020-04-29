DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games (one start).

He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2019 with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he totaled 34 tackles and a sack in 16 games (five starts). Jenkins, who turns 31 in July, has also played for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. He has 155 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 82 career games (29 starts).

--Field Level Media