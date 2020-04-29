Left Menu
QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 04:15 IST
The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Drew Brees in New Orleans, but multiple outlets reported he turned down multiple offers elsewhere.

Fellow quarterback Taysom Hill signed a two-year, $21 million deal on Sunday, including $16 million guaranteed. The contract also gives him a chance to earn $1 million more in incentives. Winston would serve as a traditional No. 2 quarterback and an insurance policy should Hill sustain an injury in his innovative offensive role.

The No. 1 selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay, Winston became a free agent in March and wasn't re-signed by the Buccaneers, who inked quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract instead. While Winston had hoped to secure a starting job, the openings that were available seemingly were filled through the 2020 NFL Draft. "It's a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he's at in this world and sign a one-year deal here and learn behind Drew," Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland said Monday on ESPN Central Texas' Matt Mosley Show.

"Look, there's no better teacher. If Drew never said a word to him, he would observe more than he'll ever learn in football just by learning how Drew does things. He's an incredible leader. He's an incredible studier of the game, how he breaks down his opponents. "And then you throw in (offensive coordinator) Pete Carmichael, (quarterbacks coach) Joe Lombardi and Sean Payton on the offensive side of the ball and those creative minds, Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime."

Winston's arrival in Tampa Bay failed to turn around a franchise that hasn't been to the postseason since the 2007 campaign. Only the Cleveland Browns have a longer NFL playoff drought. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and became the first player in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions.

He threw for 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games with the Bucs. He has a record of 28-42-0 in 70 games as a starter. --Field Level Media

