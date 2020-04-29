Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia's Edwards tops list of NBA draft early entrants

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:06 IST
Georgia's Edwards tops list of NBA draft early entrants

Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards heads the list of 163 U.S. players who applied for early entry into the NBA draft. In addition, 42 international players made themselves available for the draft. Both lists were released Tuesday by the NBA.

The total of 205 early entrants is down by 28 from last year and down by 31 from 2018. Edwards is ranked as the top available draft prospect by ESPN and NBAdraft.net. The 6-foot-5 Atlanta native averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games for the Bulldogs.

Also on the early-entry list is the consensus college player of the year, Obi Toppin. The 6-foot-9 Dayton sophomore forward produced 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, helping the Flyers amass a 29-2 record. James Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 freshman center who left Memphis midseason while serving an NCAA-imposed suspension, also is among the top early-entry prospects.

Among the other notables on the list are Auburn freshman forward Isaac Okoro, North Carolina freshman guard Cole Anthony, Southern California freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu, Washington freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton and Arizona freshman guard Nico Mannion. The list of available international prospects is led by Israel's Deni Avdija, a 6-9 forward slotted at No. 5 overall by ESPN and No. 9 by NBAdraft.net.

Other leading international draft candidates include French guards Theo Maledon and Killian Hayes. Two potential first-round draft picks were not on either the list of U.S. early entrants nor the list of international players, but LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton are both on a separate roster of draft-eligible players that NBA teams received, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Ball, 18, withdrew from Chino Hills (Calif.) High School following his sophomore season, and he spent the past two years playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia in addition to competing for the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association, which was founded by his father, LaVar. He is listed as the No. 2 draft prospect by NBAdraft.net and ESPN.

Hampton, a 19-year-old Dallas native, spent the past season playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the Australia-based National Basketball League. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in New York, but the site and date could be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Extreme assumptions', Irrfan is still fighting: actor's spokesperson rubbishes death rumours

Irrfan Khan is undergoing treatment for colon infection at a city hospital here and brushing aside rumors that the actor had passed away, his spokesperson said these are extreme assumptions, which are fictional. The spokesperson in a statem...

PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain will complete their Champions League season abroad if Frances new coronavirus regulations dont allow them to play matches in the country, the clubs president has said. Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after Frenc...

LEC dominates spring LoL viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship LEC, EsportsCharts announced Tuesda...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus likely hammered U.S. economy in first quarter

The U.S. economy likely contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country, ending the longest expansion in the natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020