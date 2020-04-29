Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Stokes doffs hat to 'strange genius' Smith

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:32 IST
Cricket-England's Stokes doffs hat to 'strange genius' Smith

England all-rounder Ben Stokes considers Steve Smith a "genius" but does not think the Australian's intense batting approach will work for him. Smith has admitted to shadow-practicing even in the shower and Australia's batting mainstay often needs to be told by the team management to go easy in net sessions to prevent burnout.

Having shared the Rajasthan Royals dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Smith, Stokes has observed how Smith approaches his craft and is impressed as well as amused. "He's still strange to play against and he's still strange to play with, and the best thing about it is that he admits it," Stokes said in a video chat for his IPL franchise.

"But I feel to be a genius you have to be a bit strange and you know he's certainly both." A prolific Smith, who averages 62.8 in test cricket, helped Australia retain the Ashes last year, confirming his stature as one of the premier batsmen of his era.

"Even though he plays for Australia ... you've just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go 'yeah you're on a different level when it comes to batting'," said the explosive all-rounder. Stokes himself played some memorable knocks last year, including in the final of the World Cup and the Headingley test against Australia, but does not think he could be as obsessed with batting as Smith.

"I could never be like that, personally, I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting," said the 28-year-old. "You know obviously he's on all the time, but that's why he averages 60 whatever he does in test cricket..."

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Breaking: Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53. He was rushed to Mumbais Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital yesterday due to breathing issues. The actor was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor.Actor irrfank passes away at the age of 53. ...

Rahul Gandhi must take tuition from Chidambaram to understand difference between writing off, waiving off: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dismissed the claim made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that Centre has waived off Rs 65,000 crore of loan defaulters, stating that he must take tuition from former Finance Minister P Chidambar...

UP govt planning ordinance to punish those who misbehave with frontline COVID-19 workers

Lucknow, Apr 29 PTI The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to bring an ordinance with provisions for stringent punishment against those flouting lockdown orders and misbehaving with frontline COVID-19 workers, sources said. The stat...

India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines

The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. The android mobile application of Department of Posts, Post Info, has been he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020