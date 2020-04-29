J Arunkumar appointed as USA men's team head coach

Left Menu
USA Cricket have finalised a two-year deal with J Arunkumar as head coach of their men's national team.

ANI | California | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:48 IST
USA Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

USA Cricket have finalised a two-year deal with J Arunkumar as head coach of their men's national team. Arunkumar, 45, is a former Karnataka captain, with a strong body of work in the Indian domestic circuit. He replaces interim coach James Pamment, who was appointed in October 2019 after USA Cricket chose not to renew contracts of their support staff in the likes of former India players Kiran More, Sunil Joshi and Pravin Amre along with David Saker, the former Australia bowling coach.

"I'm delighted to say that we have subsequently reached an agreement with 'Jak' that he will take up the role and be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained," USA Cricket CEO Ian Higgins said in a statement. "Of course, the COVID-19 crisis has now presented some challenges around the scope of the role in the short/medium term, but we look forward to completing all of the arrangements and to welcoming him more formally in due course," he added.

Jamie Lloyd has also joined USA Cricket as its first-ever Development Manager. He has been around the USA cricket community since 2012 in various capacities, including in USA-focused roles with CricHQ, Dream XI and, recently, as the USA Men's Performance and Video Analyst. Richard Done joined as USA Cricket's full-time Cricket Operations Director. Richard comes to USA Cricket after more than 15 years in a post with the ICC, where he served as its High-Performance Manager. (ANI)

