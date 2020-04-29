Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajinkya Rahane shares views on playing IPL behind closed doors

Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane said he is ready to play the India Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors as it will be beneficial for the spectators keeping in mind the prevailing situation caused by coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:00 IST
Ajinkya Rahane shares views on playing IPL behind closed doors
Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane said he is ready to play the India Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors as it will be beneficial for the spectators keeping in mind the prevailing situation caused by coronavirus. Rahane took part in an Instagram Live session with the IPL franchise, where the presenter asked him about his take on the possibility of IPL taking place behind closed doors.

"We have played domestic cricket and there are not many spectators in domestic cricket matches, so we all are used to playing in front of empty stadiums," Rahane said. "From a safety point of view, it is beneficial for the public keeping in mind the current situation caused by the COVID-19. If we had to play in empty stadiums, we will play in empty stadiums. The situation is such, but people can enjoy at their homes on TV," he added.

IPL 2020 edition was shceduled to commence on March 29. However, the coronavirus crisis in the country forced the postponement of the league "till further notice". With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total cases are inclusive of 7,797 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 1,008 deaths. At present, there are 22,982 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown violation: book case instead of using 'lathi', Hyd Police chief to cops

Hyderabad, Apr 29 PTI A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen here while enforcing lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-s...

Irrfan Khan: Selected filmography

Irrfan Khan is gone but like a true artiste will live through his stunning body of work in a career spanning three decades. As his fans and friends remember the wonderful artiste and human being, here is a look back at some of his memorable...

COVID-19: Acuite Ratings pitches for Rs 11.2 lakh cr stimulus package to revive economy

A repair and revival of the economy is essential to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government should pump in Rs 11.2 lakh crore or 4.8 per cent of GDP through a stimulus package, a ratings agency advocated on Wednesday. ...

Women's PGA Championship postponed as LPGA plans July restart

The Womens PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October as the US-based LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday it plans to restart its 2020 season in mid-July. The major, one of five in the womens game, was due to take place at Aronimink Gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020