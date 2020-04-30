Left Menu
Development News Edition

Part of Umar's ban could be suspended: PCB source

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:07 IST
Part of Umar's ban could be suspended: PCB source
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal could have a part of his three-year anti-corruption ban suspended when the judge heading the Cricket Board's disciplinary Panel gives out his detailed judgment soon, a source in the PCB has said. After the hour-long hearing of the panel held on April Monday in Lahore, where Umar appeared himself to plead his case, Justice (retd) Miran Chohan announced a three-year ban on the batsman for failing to report corrupt approaches. "People are jumping to conclusions about the three-year ban but the detailed order is yet to come out. Umar might eventually get a three-year ban with two years suspended or something like that," the source told PTI.

He said there are chances the judge will suspend most part of the three-year ban given the clauses under which Umar has been charged by the Anti-Corruption Unit and also given his past track record. "Umar could get a suspended sentence in his three-year ban because this will also test him as an individual to see how he behaves and conducts himself in future," the source said.

"When the majority part of a ban is suspended, the player has to be careful with his behavior or he could end up being banned for the entire duration of the ban," he explained. Umar has the right to appeal against the panel decision 14 days after he gets a copy of the detailed judgment. His appeal will be heard by an independent adjudicator to be appointed by the board.

Two years ago, the Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the PCB, headed by Lt. General (retd) Tauqir Zia, had also banned Sharjeel Khan for five years with half of the sentence suspended, which allowed him to make a comeback in the Pakistan Super League 5 in February. Umar was suspended from playing in the PSL 5 on February 20 by the PCB in the spot-fixing approach case.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,074; cases 33,050

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,074 after 66 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 33,050 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases st...

China's manufacturing weaker in April as virus hurts exports

Chinas manufacturing activity weakened in April as the coronavirus pandemic clobbered global consumer demand, hampering Beijings efforts to revive the worlds second-largest economy, two surveys showed on Thursday. China became the first maj...

Angelina Jolie pays homage to 'A Mighty Heart' co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolies as she remembered her A Mighty Heart co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two...

Kejriwal condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020